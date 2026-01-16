Frosted mirrors along Bayfront MRT linkway draw complaints from dancers on loss of rare free space

SINGAPORE: Dancers who have long used the underground linkway at Bayfront MRT station as a makeshift practice space will now have to find another spot, after the full-length mirrors lining the area were frosted on Jan 1.

The walkway, which connects Bayfront MRT station to nearby attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, has long been a popular practice venue for local dancers, drawn by its wide, mirrored corridor and sheltered location.

However, some dance groups have drawn complaints from the public for increasingly blocking pedestrian flow in an area which regularly sees high levels of foot traffic.

Videos and images have been shared online of dancers using the linkway for rehearsals, practice sessions and to film performances on their phones. These groups often spill into the middle of the walkway, with their belongings such as chairs at times obstructing pedestrian flow in the heavily used linkway.

In a Jan 15 report by AsiaOne, a Marina Bay Sands (MBS) spokesperson said the mirrors were frosted in response to public feedback about the obstruction of the walkway.

"Dance groups have been increasingly using the underground walkway for their dance rehearsals and practice sessions, blocking pedestrian flow at this high-traffic area."



The spokesperson added that the linkway is primarily intended to provide convenient access to and from Gardens by the Bay, and the mirrors have been frosted "to facilitate seamless pedestrian flow".

"We need to ensure that this shared public space remains safe, accessible, and free from obstructions," said the spokesperson.