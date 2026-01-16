Frosted mirrors along Bayfront MRT linkway draw complaints from dancers on loss of rare free space
The walkway, which connects Bayfront MRT to nearby attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, has long been a popular practice venue for local dancers for its mirrored corridor and sheltered location.
SINGAPORE: Dancers who have long used the underground linkway at Bayfront MRT station as a makeshift practice space will now have to find another spot, after the full-length mirrors lining the area were frosted on Jan 1.
The walkway, which connects Bayfront MRT station to nearby attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, has long been a popular practice venue for local dancers, drawn by its wide, mirrored corridor and sheltered location.
However, some dance groups have drawn complaints from the public for increasingly blocking pedestrian flow in an area which regularly sees high levels of foot traffic.
Videos and images have been shared online of dancers using the linkway for rehearsals, practice sessions and to film performances on their phones. These groups often spill into the middle of the walkway, with their belongings such as chairs at times obstructing pedestrian flow in the heavily used linkway.
In a Jan 15 report by AsiaOne, a Marina Bay Sands (MBS) spokesperson said the mirrors were frosted in response to public feedback about the obstruction of the walkway.
"Dance groups have been increasingly using the underground walkway for their dance rehearsals and practice sessions, blocking pedestrian flow at this high-traffic area."
The spokesperson added that the linkway is primarily intended to provide convenient access to and from Gardens by the Bay, and the mirrors have been frosted "to facilitate seamless pedestrian flow".
"We need to ensure that this shared public space remains safe, accessible, and free from obstructions," said the spokesperson.
The move to frost the mirrors has sparked strong reactions online.
Critics expressed that it was overly harsh, with many dancers lamenting the loss of a practice space they could use for free, which they noted as a rarity. However, others defended it, saying that the increasing numbers of dance groups often made the linkway difficult to traverse, particularly during peak commuting hours.
In a video posted on Jan 11, TikTok user @pearly.nana_ said she had gone to Marina Bay Sands expecting to find dancers, but was instead greeted by frosted mirrors along the Bayfront MRT walkway.
Since the video was posted, it has received over 93,400 views, 3,610 likes and dozens of comments.
One commenter said that the growing trend of dancers gathering to rehearse along the walkway offered a fresh way for members of the public to appreciate and engage with Singapore's culture.
"It's places like this that allow us to actually experience cultural identity. So you have to sacrifice a little convenience," said the user.
"That's a price I think we should be willing to pay."
Other TikTok commenters, identifying as dancers themselves, said they do not think the linkway is an appropriate space for dancing.
Some highlighted that the walkway, while arguably more spacious than many MRT linkways, is not wide enough to accommodate dancing. This, they said, results in inconveniences for people walking the path for its intended purpose: travelling or commuting.
"Yes, it is a good way of showing people local talents... but unfortunately, it is a SHARED public space with passengers, tourists, locals and workers," said one TikTok user who identified as a dancer.
"There are many other places to dance for free in sg (Singapore) that will not disturb the public," said another.
Separately, SMRT on Jan 15 posted a TikTok video highlighting its MirrorMoves space at Marina South Pier MRT station – just two stops from Bayfront.
Described as SMRT's first dedicated space for public dancing complete with mirrors and dance floor, the area is open to the public with no booking required and no fees.
SMRT said the initiative is part of its Communities in Station Programme, which aims to create a more vibrant and inclusive station experience while balancing the needs of different users.
CNA has reached out to SMRT for comment.