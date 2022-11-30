FTX collapse: ‘Very limited’ impact on Singapore’s financial system and economy, says DPM Wong

SINGAPORE: The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX will have a “very limited” spillover impact on Singapore’s broader financial system and economy, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 30).

Key financial institutions in the country have “insignificant” exposures to cryptocurrency and players in the industry, he added, citing surveillance by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, also noted that authorities do not have the number of Singapore retail investors on FTX, as the platform is not licensed here and does not operate in Singapore.

“Unfortunately, those who invested in cryptocurrencies through FTX’s global platform would have lost money,” he said.

Moving forward, MAS plans to introduce basic investor protection measures, such as administering a risk awareness test for retail customers. The financial regulator published a consultation paper on that last month, and will finalise these proposals after receiving industry and public feedback, Mr Wong said.

The minister was responding to a raft of parliamentary questions over the spectacular collapse of FTX.

The crypto exchange filed for US bankruptcy protection on Nov 11, leaving possibly more than 1 million customers and investors facing losses in the billions of dollars. The fall of an industry darling has fanned fears about the future of the crypto industry, as crypto prices plummet and more firms brace for a fallout.

Crypto lender BlockFi, for one, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, citing a liquidity crisis caused by “substantial exposure” to FTX.