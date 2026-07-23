Ride-hailing platforms extend temporary fuel surcharge on rides until Sep 30

SINGAPORE: Grab, Gojek, ComfortDelGro's CDG Zig and Tada will extend their temporary fuel surcharge until Sep 30, amid elevated fuel prices.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jul 22), the National Private Hire Vehicles Association said that the four ride-hailing platforms would maintain their driver fee and fuel support measures following the association's continued engagement with the operators.

Fuel prices in Singapore have remained elevated since the war on Iran started in late February.

According to online car marketplace Motorist Singapore, pump prices for 95-octane petrol in Singapore on Thursday ranged from S$3.36 (US$2.60) to S$3.37 per litre. It cost S$2.87 to S$2.88 per litre on Feb 23, before the Middle East conflict began.

Under the extension, a S$0.90 fuel surcharge will continue to apply to all Grab transport bookings except standard and metered taxi rides. Grab had first raised its fuel surcharge on Apr 7, before extending it until Jul 31.

Gojek first announced in April it had adjusted its temporary driver fee to 90 cents for all trip distances to help drivers cope with rising operating costs.

ComfortDelGro currently imposes a temporary driver fee of S$0.50 for fares below S$15 and $0.80 for fares of S$15 and above for bookings made through its CDG Zig app.

The company said in March that the move was aimed at easing the financial strain on drivers caused by rising fuel prices.

Commuters taking Tada rides currently pay a surcharge of 90 cents for trips costing up to S$18, and a surcharge of S$1.20 for trips costing S$18.10 or more. Tada first announced a temporary adjustment to its driver's fee - renamed fuel support - in April.

"Importantly, these fees are passed on fully to drivers and do not attract platform commission," the National Private Hire Vehicles Association said.

It added that it regularly engages platform operators to advocate for "practical measures" that support drivers on the ground.

Oil prices also rose more than 1.5 per cent to their highest in more than six weeks on Thursday, with the United States launching a new round of strikes on Iran and Yemen's Houthis targeting oil tankers in the Red Sea.