Singapore will not cut fuel duties or provide road tax rebates: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore will not reduce or suspend fuel duties or provide road tax rebates despite the recent increase in pump prices, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Apr 4), adding that these measures effectively amount to a subsidy on private transport and will have "counter-productive effects".

"Fewer than four in 10 households in Singapore own cars, and amongst the lowest quintile, only about one in 10 do ... Such subsidies on private transport would therefore benefit a relatively small but generally better-off group," Mr Wong told Parliament in a ministerial statement on inflation and business costs.

"Cutting fuel duties also means that some of the subsidies will flow back in part to producers and suppliers themselves, not just to consumers, as the pump price may not fall as much as the reduction in duty.

"More importantly, such subsidies will reduce the incentive to switch to more energy-efficient modes of transport, which is a critical element in our plans for sustainable living."

On the last point, Mr Wong likened fuel duties to a "carbon tax", pointing out that Singapore does not impose such a tax on fuel.

"We are already moving in the right direction on carbon tax, to raise carbon tax, to accelerate our green transition and to achieve our net zero target. So, it will not be consistent as we move on that front to, on the other hand, reduce fuel duties," he said.

Pump prices in Singapore have risen to record levels in recent weeks, amid a spike in global crude oil prices caused by a supply crunch and the war in Ukraine.

New Zealand said on Mar 14 that it will reduce fuel excise tax and halve public transport fares for three months to help offset the surge in petrol prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.