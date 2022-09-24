Fugitive ex-lawyer arrested and charged after being on the run for 15 years

SINGAPORE: A former lawyer, who had been on the run for 15 years after allegedly misappropriating money from a client, was charged on Saturday (Sep 24) with criminal breach of trust.

David Khong, 55, was arrested by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on Friday when he returned to Singapore "with the cooperation and assistance of our foreign counterparts in China", the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday.

Khong was the sole proprietor of his firm David Khong & Associates when he left Singapore in August 2007. Shortly after that, allegations of wrongdoing surfaced. An arrest warrant and an Interpol red notice were then issued against him.

Interpol red notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. It is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person - pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

David Khong was charged in court on Saturday for misappropriating S$88,000 belonging to his client, which had been entrusted to him. If found guilty, he faces life in prison, or a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine. Further investigations are ongoing, said the police.

"We will continue to collaborate closely with law enforcement partners overseas to bring criminals to justice," said CAD director David Chew.

"We would like to express our appreciation for the assistance rendered by the China Ministry of Public Security in this matter.”