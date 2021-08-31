Full-time police national serviceman dies from gunshot wound

SINGAPORE: A full-time police national serviceman died on Monday (Aug 30) after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the Special Operations Command (SOC).

The 21-year-old serviceman reported for duty at about 10.30am and had drawn his service revolver from the armoury, said police in a media release on Tuesday.

"He was later found alone with a gunshot wound to his head in a toilet at the SOC at about 11am. His service revolver was found beside him," said police.

He was pronounced dead at about 11.20am by paramedics at the scene.

The police said they have classified the case as unnatural death and the Criminal Investigation Department is investigating the case.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

"The police extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman and are assisting the family in their time of grief."

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1800 221 4444

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association of Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.