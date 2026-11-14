Records of about 140,000 migrant workers exposed in Fullerton Health's recent data breach

SINGAPORE: About 140,000 work pass holder records were compromised in the cybersecurity incident involving Fullerton Health's Migrant Worker Primary Care Plan (PCP) programme that was first disclosed earlier this week, the healthcare provider said on Saturday (Nov 14).

Of those, about 43,000 records belonged to individuals whose work passes were no longer valid, Fullerton Health said in response to CNA queries.

“No health, medical or personal financial information was compromised in the incident,” it said.

Fullerton Health had said in a Nov 9 notice on its website that it became aware of the breach on Oct 31, without disclosing the number of workers affected at the time.

Preliminary investigations showed that migrant workers' full names, foreign identification numbers, dates of birth, mobile numbers, email addresses and residential addresses may have been affected.

Fullerton Health said in its latest response to CNA that its security monitoring provider, Logicalis, found no evidence of abnormalities or security breaches across the Fullerton Health IT assets under its monitoring, based on the provider's preliminary probe.

The company said it promptly isolated the affected server supporting the PCP programme after discovering the incident and implemented precautionary measures across its network to secure its systems.

“As part of our remediation efforts, we are building an entirely new server, with security measures in place from the outset, to serve as a new PCP Enrolment Portal,” it said.

This ensures the affected server will not be reused, the health provider said.

“Fullerton Health employs a defence-in-depth security strategy, incorporating multiple layers of controls to safeguard our assets and data,” it added.

“We will continue to monitor the threat landscape for continuous improvement to our security posture.”

The company said it has made two rounds of notifications to affected migrant workers through their employers.

Fullerton Health advised the migrant workers to exercise caution when responding to unsolicited emails, phone calls, text messages or other communications requesting personal information.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has also notified affected workers directly through its FWMOMCare mobile application for migrant workers.

The PCP programme is administered by MOM.

The mobile application notifications were provided in workers' native languages to help ensure affected workers understand the situation and the precautionary measures they should take, Fullerton Health noted.