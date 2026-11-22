WHAT HAPPENED

Of the 140,000 records compromised in the data breach, about 43,000 belonged to people whose work passes were no longer valid, said Fullerton Health on Nov 14.

The information that may have been affected included workers' full names, foreign identification numbers (FIN), dates of birth, mobile numbers, email addresses and residential addresses.

No health, medical or personal financial information was compromised, said the healthcare provider.

It became aware of the breach on Oct 31 and has since made two rounds of notifications to affected workers through their employers.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has also notified affected workers through the FWMOMCare mobile app, with messages provided in workers' native languages.

EMPLOYMENT SCAMS, IMPERSONATION AMONG RISKS

Mr Guo said that even before the Fullerton Health breach, the main type of scam TWC2 had seen migrant workers fall victim to was employment-related.

He said rogue employment agents could use workers' personal particulars to apply for work permits without their knowledge, then demand hundreds or thousands of dollars to cancel the resulting In-Principle Approval (IPA).

This could be a particular problem for workers who have returned home and are looking for another job in Singapore, he said. Many continue using their Singapore WhatsApp numbers after leaving, leaving them contactable by scammers.

Workers can approach MOM to cancel unwanted IPAs, but Mr Guo said some may not know how to do so.

He also raised concerns that bad actors could approach migrant workers and ask to use their bank accounts for illicit purposes.

"Many of them would not be aware of the severe implications of allowing unknown transactions to flow through their bank accounts – because sometimes, even employers ask to use their bank accounts," said Mr Guo.