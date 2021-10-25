Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Fullerton Health vendor hit by hackers, exposing customer data; police report lodged
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Fullerton Health vendor hit by hackers, exposing customer data; police report lodged

Fullerton Health vendor hit by hackers, exposing customer data; police report lodged

(Photo: AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
25 Oct 2021 06:48PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 06:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Fullerton Health has lodged a police report after its vendor's server was hacked, exposing the personal data of some customers in Singapore.

The vendor, Agape Connecting People Holdings, helps to make appointments for patients of Fullerton Health, said the healthcare provider on Monday (Oct 25).

"Fullerton Health confirms that its own IT network, systems and databases have not been accessed or breached," it added.

In a statement, Agape said it discovered on Oct 19 that client information was compromised due to "unauthorised access by a malicious third party".

Customer data that may have been compromised was limited to name and contact details, said the company, adding that no credit card information and passwords were exposed.

"The incident appears to have been contained to our client Fullerton Healthcare," it said. 

"The intrusion was identified and we acted immediately to prevent further compromise. The system was isolated and suspended. None of our core infrastructure has been compromised."

In response to CNA's queries, Fullerton Health said it has notified customers known to be affected in Singapore.

"Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the precise number and identity of affected individuals. Fullerton Health has ascertained that the breach involved data of its patients in Singapore operations," said the healthcare provider, adding that its non-Singapore operations are not affected by the breach.

"The company has also engaged digital forensic and cybersecurity experts to assist in investigations and to work with Agape to determine the causes of the incident, and the remedial actions to prevent a recurrence," it added.

Related:

Agape, a social enterprise, said it has taken steps to prevent further compromise of data and is working with security experts on the matter.

"We regret (that) this incident has caused inconvenience to our client and their customers," it added.

The police and the Personal Data Protection Commission said they are investigating the incident.

Source: CNA/lk(gs)

Related Topics

cybersecurity

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us