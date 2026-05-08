Fully automated in-car immigration clearance for drivers, passengers to be trialled at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Fully automated in-vehicle clearance for car drivers and passengers will be trialled at Tuas Checkpoint in the next few months, with a view to being rolled out across Singapore’s land borders from 2027, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (May 8).

Using the Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS), car drivers and passengers can complete immigration clearance within their vehicles by presenting their QR codes or passports at kiosks along APCS lanes.

Cameras attached to four kiosks perform facial biometric verification. Biometric-enabled tablets docked at the lanes may also be used to facilitate clearance for passengers within the vehicle who may not have window access to the kiosks.

This means an immigration officer does not need to be in a booth to clear travellers.

“Automation also enables officers to be redeployed from manual clearance functions to higher-value roles such as profiling, conducting targeted interviews and investigations, strengthening ICA’s overall border security posture,” said ICA in a factsheet.

User feedback will be collected during the trials, enabling ICA to refine the system for operational effectiveness, it added.

ICA announced in 2024 that APCS lanes will be introduced progressively at land checkpoints.

On Friday, the agency said the system would be progressively implemented at Tuas Checkpoint from early 2027, before a subsequent roll-out to the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint.