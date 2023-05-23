Fundraising campaign launched under Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund to support people with disabilities
SINGAPORE: A fundraising campaign was launched on Monday (May 22) as part of the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund to support people with disabilities.
Previously known as the Mediacorp Enable Fund, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the everyday challenges faced by people with disabilities.
Members of the public can contribute by taking part in “Paint It Forward” art jam sessions, which will be held at 10 malls managed by Frasers Property from May 26 to Jun 25.
“Participants will be offered opportunities to co-create art on outline canvases inspired by artists with disabilities behind the National Day Parade 2020, 2021 and 2022 collaterals, which were produced as part of the i’mable public education initiative by SG Enable,” said the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund in a media release.
For every participant, Frasers Property Singapore will contribute S$10 to the fund.
The artworks will be pieced together to form a collage that will be displayed at Northpoint City from Jun 21 to 25.
“Our malls serve as important hubs for the community,” said CEO of Frasers Property Singapore Soon Su Lin. “Through Paint It Forward, we hope to highlight that everyone is able to support one another, regardless of abilities – and to contribute to an inclusive community and a better future together.”
A community fund administered by SG Enable, with Mediacorp as its media partner, the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund was initiated by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong as the Today Enable Fund in December 2016, before being renamed as the Mediacorp Enable Fund in November 2018.
With the latest rebranding as the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund, it aims to grow its work in providing opportunities for and supporting the aspirations of people with disabilities.
"In this, the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund looks to provide financial assistance and helm other initiatives to complement efforts by the government and social service agencies in aiding persons with disabilities to actively contribute to society and lead socially integrated lives," it added.
A key initiative of the fund is the annual Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards, which celebrates the achievements of people with disabilities and supports their aspirations.
This year’s awards will be held on Nov 30. Nominations for the awards are open until Jul 23.
Mediacorp celebrities will join the award winners as well as beneficiaries of the fund to put together videos on their everyday lives, accomplishments and how they overcome challenges.
These videos will be shared across the company’s media network.
“Mediacorp remains passionate in doing our part in building an inclusive society,” said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Keng.
“As the fund’s media partner, we will continue to leverage the reach of our platforms and talents to amplify its initiatives and work to support persons with disabilities and foster an inclusive society.”
As patron of the fund, Mr Goh said: “A kinder, gentler Singapore is one that helps persons with disabilities excel in life, at work, and in the community. As the fund evolves, we should increase our support to meet the aspirations and needs of persons with disabilities, as well as be more effective in recognising their abilities and contributions to others.”