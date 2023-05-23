Fundraising campaign launched under Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund to support people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: A fundraising campaign was launched on Monday (May 22) as part of the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund to support people with disabilities.

Previously known as the Mediacorp Enable Fund, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the everyday challenges faced by people with disabilities.

Members of the public can contribute by taking part in “Paint It Forward” art jam sessions, which will be held at 10 malls managed by Frasers Property from May 26 to Jun 25.

“Participants will be offered opportunities to co-create art on outline canvases inspired by artists with disabilities behind the National Day Parade 2020, 2021 and 2022 collaterals, which were produced as part of the i’mable public education initiative by SG Enable,” said the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund in a media release.

For every participant, Frasers Property Singapore will contribute S$10 to the fund.

The artworks will be pieced together to form a collage that will be displayed at Northpoint City from Jun 21 to 25.

“Our malls serve as important hubs for the community,” said CEO of Frasers Property Singapore Soon Su Lin. “Through Paint It Forward, we hope to highlight that everyone is able to support one another, regardless of abilities – and to contribute to an inclusive community and a better future together.”