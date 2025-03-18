S$200,000 raised for scholarships at Singapore universities for Palestinian students

SINGAPORE: Members of the public have raised S$200,000 (US$150,100) in an effort to sponsor Palestinian students to study at Singapore universities.

The Palestinian Scholarship Initiative (PSI) was launched in October last year and the administration committee is co-chaired by former Nominated Member of Parliament Anthea Ong and former minister Professor Yaacob Ibrahim.

PSI has set a fundraising target of S$400,000 for two Palestinian students – S$200,000 each – which will cover university fees, lodging and other expenses.

The funds are being collected and managed by Singapore-based crowdfunding platform Ray of Hope.

As of Mar 11, more than 900 donations have been made – the smallest being S$3 and the largest S$20,000.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met PSI's partners at a briefing and Iftar event on Tuesday (Mar 18) at Pu3 restaurant in Somerset.

"I am heartened by the community-led effort to help young Palestinians pursue their education in Singapore so they can build better futures for themselves and their families when they return to rebuild their homeland," he said.