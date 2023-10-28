IN FOCUS: Meet the funeral director who quit teaching to comfort the bereaved

SINGAPORE: Growing up, Ms Tan Xiaohui’s father never talked about what he did for a living, even when he had to work during festive holidays like Chinese New Year.

“He was always not around,” she said. “I don’t remember being comfortable spending time alone with my father because it used to be awkward.”

In 2015, her father got into a traffic accident. He was supposed to be hospitalised, but insisted on being discharged and went back to work immediately.

It was the June school holidays and Ms Tan, then a secondary school maths teacher, had free time. Her mother asked if she would help her father out for the rest of her break.

That was how she saw, for the first time, her father’s work as a funeral director. He helped bereaved families in their most vulnerable moments, using his empathy and expertise to bring them comfort and closure.

The holiday stint ended, and she returned to the classroom. But two years later, Ms Tan, 32, took an unexpected turn in her career when she left teaching to join the funeral business.

Over the last few years, more people are being encouraged to embrace the idea of lifelong learning, so that if they choose to make a career switch, they are as well-placed as possible to do so.

Ms Tan broke a scholarship bond to make that switch, but in the process, found a calling that has stretched her limits, given her a sense of purpose, and brought her and her father closer together.

BATTLING THE STIGMA

Ms Tan’s father, Mr Tan Chee Tong, started volunteering at a Buddhist temple in his youth. Now 62, he was working in the import-export trade about 20 years ago when the temple asked him to help organise funerals on a voluntary basis.

He agreed, and as the years passed, gave over more of his time to death care work. He received payment only for funeral expenses, but otherwise gave freely of his time and energy.

“At that time I was handling everything by myself, so it became quite tiring. Because many traffic accidents would happen,” he told CNA in Mandarin.

Even when he decided to take a break from volunteering, families continued to approach him for help with wakes and funerals. There weren’t enough people who could and would do such work.