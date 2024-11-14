IRAS recovers over S$3m from funeral sector in unpaid taxes and penalties since 2019

SINGAPORE: The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) has clawed back more than S$3 million (US$2.2 million) in unpaid taxes and penalties from 49 firms in the funeral industry over the past five years.

This was following investigations into the funeral sector and its related services - such as rites by religious practitioners, embalming and food catering - that began in 2019, IRAS said.

To-date, IRAS has audited and investigated 65 businesses for anomalies in tax reporting and prosecuted three undertakers in court.

In the latest case in September, well-known undertaker Roland Tay from Direct Singapore Funeral Services & Embalming was fined S$12,000 and ordered to pay a penalty of more than S$529,000 for tax offences.

Funeral parlours are typically family-run businesses, noted deputy director at IRAS’ investigation and forensics division Ameera Koh.

“Their (funeral industry) business practices are often marked by substantial cash transactions, poor record-keeping, and weak internal controls or processes,” she said.

This may result in these businesses filing incorrect income tax returns and failing to register for Goods and Services Tax (GST) on time when their taxable turnover over a 12-month period exceeds S$1 million, IRAS said.