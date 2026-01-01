Keeping the magic alive: Can Singapore's funfairs survive their sky-high costs?

SINGAPORE: On an October evening in Punggol, coloured lights pulse across bumper cars as children squeal with delight. An elderly woman sits in a spinning ride, popcorn bucket in hand.

For four weeks, this sprawling carnival with Taiwan-themed food stalls, game booths, bouncy castles and glittering rides transformed an ordinary field next to Punggol Fire Station into a world of wonder.

Then, overnight, it vanished. The wooden boards were stacked, the metal frames dismantled, the trampled grass returfed. All that remained were a few forgotten planks that hinted at the revelry that had filled the space.

This is the reality of Singapore's funfair industry, which is dominated by two companies: household name Uncle Ringo and second-generation operator J'Kids Amusement.

Both came close to collapse during COVID-19. Several years on, they are now grappling with the question of whether childhood magic can survive in a landscape where costs keep climbing.