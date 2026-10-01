Singapore eyes role in global fusion energy industry

SINGAPORE: Singapore is positioning itself to capture opportunities in the emerging global fusion energy industry, leveraging its talent, research and industrial capabilities, even though commercially operating fusion power plants may be years away.

Speaking at the FusionX:APAC event on Thursday (Oct 1), Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng said the country could support the wider fusion economy even without hosting its own fusion reactor.

"Singapore has built up expertise and a strong talent pipeline in areas relevant to fusion," said Dr Tan.

"This includes in precision engineering, advanced manufacturing, and plasma diagnostics."

Unlike nuclear fission, which generates energy from splitting the nuclei of atoms, fusion produces energy by combining them.

While the science behind fusion energy has been well-established since the 1960s, it has "proven to be extremely challenging because the atoms need to be held at high energy and pressure to fuse", said Dr Tan.

"Moreover, these reactions need to be maintained at stable conditions, for extended periods, to achieve an overall net-positive return on energy."

But in recent years, the world has seen significant strides made in overcoming these challenges, such as advancements in key technologies like gyrotrons and superconducting magnets to help companies achieve milestones in temperature and plasma confinement.

"Encouragingly, a fusion reactor has demonstrated net energy gain under experimental conditions," Dr Tan said.

The technical progress has led to growing commercial interest, with the fusion ecosystem forecasted to reach a value of around US$420 billion by the end of the decade.

As such, Singapore is closely monitoring developments in this space, with Dr Tan also pointing out its attractive aspects, including its potential to generate lower levels of radioactive waste and its limited risk of runaway reactions.

"Energy is an existential resource for Singapore that requires long-term planning to secure," said Dr Tan.

"Global developments have given us new impetus to leave no option unexplored in our energy transition, and diligently study and build capabilities in more nascent energy pathways. Fusion energy is one potential pathway we are following closely."

While a commercial fusion power plant has yet to be built, fusion technologies have already created new economic opportunities.

Dr Tan cited how Aliena CEO Dr Mark Lim, who is a trained plasma scientist, has helped develop plasma-based propulsion for spacecraft. The company has since tripled its operational footprint in Singapore, deepening its R&D and building full propulsion systems for global customers.

"This is the sort of cross-sector innovation that can be unlocked by developing capabilities in fusion technologies," the minister said.

"We are seeing countries starting to position themselves across the wider fusion value chain - not just to build reactors, but to capture value from the technologies, supply chains, and capabilities that will underpin this advanced industry."

Having visited Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Boston and the Institute of Plasma Physics in Hefei, China, Dr Tan said he was encouraged by the progress made and hopeful about fusion energy's role in future energy systems.