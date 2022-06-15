Veteran prosecutor G Kannan, 52, dies in an accident overseas

SINGAPORE: Veteran prosecutor Gnanasihamani Kannan has died after an accident while on overseas leave, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in a statement on Wednesday (Jun 15).

He was 52.

The AGC did not specify the nature of the accident on Tuesday or where it happened.

Mr Kannan was a senior director and senior state counsel at AGC's crime division.

He joined the AGC in 1995 and had more than 20 years of experience as a prosecutor. He also served in the Ministry of Manpower for five years.

Mr Kannan was involved in significant cases like the ongoing prosecution of Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading who faces charges of cheating financial institutions.

Earlier this year, Mr Kannan prosecuted the case of Andrew Gosling, who threw a glass bottle that killed an elderly man in what was described as an act of "religious hostility".

He was also the prosecutor in the 2016 sedition cases of Yang Kaiheng and Ai Takagi, the couple behind The Real Singapore website.

Mr Kannan was part of a team from AGC that led evidence during the 2018 Committee of Inquiry that looked into the cyberattack on SingHealth's patient database.

"His deep understanding of technology and computer systems was instrumental in enabling the AGC team to piece together and present the contributing factors of the incident," said AGC.

It added that Mr Kannan's expertise and experience as a pioneer in the fields of technology crime and digital evidence were recognised internationally.

He was invited to serve on various United Nations and Commonwealth expert groups on cybercrime.

Mr Kannan's most recent posting was in AGC's commercial and technology crimes cluster. In 2018, he received a Long Service Medal as part of the National Day Awards.

"Mr Kannan was relentless in his pursuit of justice and was guided by a sense of mission to work towards building a fairer and safer society," said AGC.

"He will be missed by all at AGC. Our management and staff extend our deepest condolences to Mr Kannan's family during this difficult time."

Attorney-General Lucien Wong said Mr Kannan served with distinction in his various appointments during his career in the Singapore legal service.

"He leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues in the service and the legal community who deeply mourn his passing," he added. "We have, with his passing, lost a remarkable and outstanding colleague."

LEGAL COMMUNITY SHOCKED, SADDENED

Members of the legal community expressed shock and sadness at Mr Kannan's passing, and praised his legal acumen.

Mr Remy Choo Zheng Xi told CNA that Mr Kannan was an eloquent advocate who had "a particular rhetorical flair when he was on his feet".

Mr Choo was Mr Kannan's opposing counsel in The Real Singapore sedition cases. Mr Choo said that any courtroom aggression never translated into personal animosity.

"In fact, our teams got along well personally, and he set the tone. After a long day in court, we'd crack jokes with each other to lighten the atmosphere of a very highly charged trial.

"Years later, I met him for a coffee to speak to him about a difficult technology law problem, and he was generous with his time, and we reminisced about the trial," said Mr Choo, director of Peter Low & Choo LLC.

"He was a good lawyer and a great person. He will be missed."

Lawyer Alfred Lim said he was shocked when he received news of Mr Kannan's death on Tuesday evening.

They had known each other for about 20 years and were colleagues for four years as public prosecutors, said the director of Fullerton Law Chambers LLC.

Mr Lim described Mr Kannan as a "great boss" and "trusted confidant".

"He taught me the basics of court advocacy and showed me the ropes in court craft when I started out as a young prosecutor."

Mr Kannan was very serious about work and had high standards, added Mr Lim.

"Outside of work, he was a charismatic, witty person and we bonded over drinks, food and football."

Lawyer Ramesh Tiwary said he found Mr Kannan to be "a tough and intelligent adversary", but one who was also fair and compassionate.

"I'm really saddened at his passing and hope the family can find the strength to carry on," he said.

Mr Lee Teck Leng, director of Legal Clinic, described Mr Kannan as sincere, honest and "a good man".

"I would regard him as a very good deputy public prosecutor and it is definitely a great loss to AGC."