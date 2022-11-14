PM Lee to participate in food and energy security discussions at G20 Summit in Bali

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a three-day working visit to Bali from Monday (Nov 14) to attend a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

Singapore is not a G20 member but the country has been invited to participate in many past summits and related meetings as the convenor of the Global Governance Group (3G) – an informal grouping of 30 small- and medium-sized members of the United Nations.

Established by Singapore in 2009, the 3G aims to promote greater dialogue between the G20 and the broader UN membership.

Mr Lee is attending the meeting at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in Indonesia’s capacity as this year’s G20 presidency, said the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

During his trip, Mr Lee will participate in discussions on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. He will also have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

He will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Finance Minister, as well as Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

In his absence, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister.