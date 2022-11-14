PM Lee to participate in food and energy security discussions at G20 Summit in Bali
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the summit in Bali from Nov 14 to 16.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a three-day working visit to Bali from Monday (Nov 14) to attend a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.
Singapore is not a G20 member but the country has been invited to participate in many past summits and related meetings as the convenor of the Global Governance Group (3G) – an informal grouping of 30 small- and medium-sized members of the United Nations.
Established by Singapore in 2009, the 3G aims to promote greater dialogue between the G20 and the broader UN membership.
Mr Lee is attending the meeting at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in Indonesia’s capacity as this year’s G20 presidency, said the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.
During his trip, Mr Lee will participate in discussions on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. He will also have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
He will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Finance Minister, as well as Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
In his absence, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister.
During the summit, the Indonesian G20 presidency will lead discussions on stronger and more resilient post-pandemic global recovery.
Leaders of major economies expected to attend include US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, although this has not yet been confirmed by the Chinese foreign ministry, which normally announces his travel plans shortly before they happen.
On Thursday, Moscow's embassy in Indonesia said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit, following months of speculations about whether he would show up for the conference.
Instead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20, said the embassy, adding that Mr Putin's programme is still being worked out and that he could participate virtually.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the summit virtually, at the invitation of Mr Widodo. Ukraine is not a member of the G20 bloc.
Mr Zelenskyy had threatened to boycott the summit if Mr Putin attended.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on a possible face-to-face meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Xi.
The US president on Wednesday appeared to confirm a meeting with Mr Xi on the G20 sidelines, saying that he would gauge the Chinese leader's "red lines" to reduce the potential for conflict after soaring tensions on Taiwan.
The much-anticipated meeting has been in the works since the two parties discussed the possibility of a meeting in a phone call on Jul 28. If the two leaders go ahead with the meeting, it would mark their first face-to-face talks since Mr Biden became president.