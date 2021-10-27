Gaming firm Razer opens new Southeast Asia headquarters in one-north

SINGAPORE: Gaming firm Razer officially opened its new Southeast Asia headquarters in one-north on Tuesday (Oct 26) and with it, announced its move to increase headcount in Singapore.

"With the new Razer Southeast Asia Headquarters, we’re excited to expand our family in Singapore from 600 to 1,000 employees.

"Our gamer-centric ecosystem has redefined the gaming experience for more than a decade with the introduction of innovative solutions and whole new product categories, and we’re not planning on slowing down," said Razer's co-founder and chief executive officer Tan Min-Liang.

Mr Tan added the new regional hub will not only be "home" to Razer's growing workforce, but also to up-and-coming entrepreneurs, as well as gamers looking for a place to "train and learn".

The headquarters will also be where the first RazerStore in Singapore is located. Visitors will be able to get a "first-hand look" at their latest innovations and creations. There will also be a RazerCafe, where visitors can order a beverage prepared by a robotic barista arm.

Both the store and cafe will open to visitors from Oct 28.

"Razer will continue to forge close partnerships with various stakeholders and esports federations in Southeast Asia to support the growth of esports in the region," it said in a press release.

The company added there is a designated space in its new headquarters just for hosting esports workshops and training sessions.