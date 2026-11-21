SINGAPORE: After smashing records at the recent SEA Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, and bringing home a haul of medals along the way, everyone wants to know what Gan Ching Hwee has set her eyes on next.

The 23-year-old swimmer has had a stellar past two years. At her Olympic debut in 2024, the Indiana University graduate set national records in the 800m and 1,500m freestyle, becoming the first Singaporean female swimmer to set a national record at the Games since Tao Li (100m backstroke) in 2012.

At the 2025 SEA Games, Gan swept the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle events for the third consecutive edition. She lowered her 400m freestyle national record at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, before concluding her 2026 Asian Games campaign with three silvers and national records in the 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle.

“Unfortunately, there’s no manual or instructions on what to do after achieving all this. I think it’s really up to me to decide,” she said on Saturday (Nov 21), speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an event hosted by Singapore Aquatics with Mazda

Gan shared that she was at another crossroads – whether to continue pursuing competitive swimming full time.

As she grows older, she wants to further herself in “other different aspects”, she added.

“There’s a lot going on now. I can’t really give a concrete answer,” Gan said, stressing that she plans to continue training for the upcoming world championships, with an eye on the SEA Games and beyond.

“Ultimately, I really do love the sport so much that if somebody told me: ‘You should just drop everything and leave the sport on a high’, I think it’s something very difficult for me to do.”

At the upcoming world championships in Beijing, a spot in the top eight is “within sight”, but competition is going to be fierce, Gan said.

Having taken a break after a period of heavy racing, Gan sees the December meet as a chance to get back into the rhythm of competition.

She also did not rule out the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, having already gone under the qualifying time. She just has to repeat the feat during the qualifying window, which runs from March 2026 to June 2028, she shared.

Having already gone under the qualifying time, she also did not rule out the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She just has to repeat the feat during the qualifying window between March 2027 to June 2028, she shared.

“It’s not going to be easy for sure, but it’s doable,” she added.

After all her achievements, the pressure is definitely on. But Gan, who admits she can be hard on herself, said what happens in the coming years would not erase what she has already achieved.

“That, I made very clear to myself, because it’s very easy to let disappointments or setbacks overshadow the achievements that I’ve done,” she said.

Gan added that she wanted to remain positive while carrying her ambitions, hopes and dreams into the future.

Fixating on what comes next sometimes leads to tunnel vision and hearing from a more neutral third party she trusts helps manage that pressure, she said.

Her long-time coach Eugene Chia, for example, is sometimes the one who tells her when she needs a break, just as he did this past season.