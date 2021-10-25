Bloomberg forum a 'vote of confidence' for Singapore: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: The upcoming Bloomberg New Economy Forum is a "vote of confidence" for Singapore and the country's ability to manage COVID-19, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Monday (Oct 25).

Mr Gan said that the forum, which will be held from Nov 16 to 19, was also critical for Singapore's role as a business hub.



"Singapore is a hub for business and travel; many people from around the world come here to meet one another, to network, to do business with one another (and) with Singapore companies," he said.



"(It's) important ... to stay connected to the rest of the world. This will help us preserve our status as a hub city, and this will also in turn, continue to support our economic recovery and create (good jobs) for Singaporeans."

He added: "It's important not just for the MICE industry, but also critical for Singapore's strategic position as a business hub. The Bloomberg forum is a vote of confidence for Singapore, and our ability to manage COVID-19 in our journey to living with COVID-19.

"We will continue to work with the organiser to ensure that it is carried out safely."

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an event, Mr Gan also addressed the group size of delegates allowed to dine together, saying that one of the key objectives of events like the Bloomberg forum is business networking.

"In business networking, you do want to meet as many people as you can," said Mr Gan, who is also co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

"In order for the Bloomberg forum and MICE events to be effective, we will need to ensure that they have space to be able to interact with one another, so that they can network," he said.

Mr Gan added that given the delegates' limited time in Singapore, they would "need to make use of every moment that's available".

"That's why we also allow them to make use of the time when they have meals, to also continue that business discussion."