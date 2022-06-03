Singapore, Brunei renew commitment to further partnerships in agri-food sector

SINGAPORE: Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong welcomed Brunei's Second Minister for Finance and Economy Amin Liew in Singapore on Friday (Jun 3), as both countries renewed their commitment to further partnerships in the agri-food sector.

In a press release, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said Mr Gan and Dr Liew reaffirmed the close and longstanding ties between Singapore and Brunei. Both ministers were committed to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Mr Gan and Dr Liew discussed the positive progress of the Joint Working Group for Agri-Food Collaboration that was established in 2019 to serve as a key platform for bilateral agri-food cooperation with Brunei, said MTI.

"In spite of the challenges posed by COVID-19, both countries renewed their commitment to further partnerships in the agri-food sector via the (Joint Working Group)."

They also discussed further bilateral cooperation on the digital economy, as well as climate change and sustainability, including carbon capture and storage and hydrogen.

"Brunei is a like-minded partner at various multilateral fora, such as ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) and WTO (World Trade Organization)," said MTI.

Singapore and Brunei also engage each other through regional economic integration initiatives, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership," the ministry added.