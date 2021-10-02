Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong issued COVID-19 health risk warning, minimising interactions until Oct 4
SINGAPORE: Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong has been issued a health risk warning (HRW) after being in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Mr Gan was not physically present at the multi-ministry task force press conference on Saturday (Oct 2), joining instead via video conference.
“Minister Gan was issued a health risk warning following close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and is minimising social interactions until his HRW ends on Oct 4,” the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said.
Health risk warnings are issued to those who have been identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases, based on data from TraceTogether and SafeEntry.
People who have been in close proximity with a COVID-19 case for an extended period of time will also receive a health risk warning.
They must comply with the testing and isolation requirements by law, including taking a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 48 hours of the SMS notification.
They must also self-isolate until they receive a negative test result but should continue to minimise social interactions as much as possible for the entire period.
On the third, fifth and seventh day from the last exposure, they should perform a self-test with an antigen rapid test (ART). A second PCR test should also be done on the eighth day from the last exposure.
The health risk warning period ends on the 10th day from the last exposure.