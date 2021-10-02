Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong issued COVID-19 health risk warning, minimising interactions until Oct 4

SINGAPORE: Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong has been issued a health risk warning (HRW) after being in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Gan was not physically present at the multi-ministry task force press conference on Saturday (Oct 2), joining instead via video conference.

“Minister Gan was issued a health risk warning following close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and is minimising social interactions until his HRW ends on Oct 4,” the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said.

Health risk warnings are issued to those who have been identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases, based on data from TraceTogether and SafeEntry.

People who have been in close proximity with a COVID-19 case for an extended period of time will also receive a health risk warning.