Singapore, China should deepen innovation ties as global uncertainty grows: Gan Kim Yong
Singapore and China can take their collaborations further by connecting research more closely with the needs of businesses and communities, helping promising technologies find practical applications.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and China should deepen their innovation partnership and work together to bring new technologies to market, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said ahead of the countries' top-level bilateral meeting.
This includes connecting research more closely with the needs of businesses and communities, and helping promising technologies find practical applications, Mr Gan said in an op-ed on Sunday (Nov 22).
“One key factor” that has sustained the Singapore-China partnership through decades of change is the willingness of both countries to innovate together, he said.
“As our economies developed and our needs evolved, both governments have continually found new ways to collaborate.”
Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), will co-chair the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Singapore with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday.
The JCBC is the apex bilateral platform convened annually to review cooperation between Singapore and China.
More than 20 deliverables are expected to be concluded at Monday's meeting, spanning areas such as trade, digitalisation, financial integration, research and innovation in healthcare and education, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday.
At the JCBC, Singapore and China will also announce further cooperation agreements between their research centres.
Mr Gan said these would give researchers more opportunities to pool their expertise, pursue new breakthroughs and translate research into practical solutions.
DEEPENING RESEARCH AND TECH TIES
Innovation is a key priority for both Singapore and China, Mr Gan said.
Singapore has invested significantly in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, and is harnessing its potential in areas ranging from improving productivity among small businesses to advancing healthcare and high-tech industries.
China is similarly pursuing high-quality development through investments in science and technology, he said.
“Our complementary capabilities offer opportunities for our research institutions and enterprises to combine their expertise and develop solutions to shared challenges,” Mr Gan said.
Since Enterprise Singapore launched Co-Innovation Programmes with selected Chinese provinces and cities in 2020, more than 40 projects in AI, biomedical sciences and green technologies have received support.
“We can take these collaborations further by connecting research more closely with the needs of businesses and communities, helping promising technologies find practical applications,” he said.
Mr Gan cited Punggol as one example, where transport operators Grab and ComfortDelGro have partnered Chinese technology companies WeRide and Pony.ai to introduce self-driving shuttle services.
The services will make it more convenient for residents to reach transport hubs and neighbourhood amenities, he said.
Ahead of Monday’s meeting, three Singapore ministries have already announced memorandums of understanding (MOUs) relating to transport, green industry development and educational technology.
HELPING BUSINESSES TAP NEW MARKETS
Mr Gan said the two countries could also build on their economic ties to help businesses commercialise innovations and reach new markets.
China was Singapore's top merchandise trade partner for more than a decade, while Singapore remains China's largest foreign investor, he said.
The China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, established in 2010, has served as a launchpad for Singapore businesses looking to enter China's Greater Bay Area.
Its International Intellectual Property Innovation Service Centre helps Singapore companies protect and commercialise their innovations in China, while allowing Chinese companies to tap Singapore's intellectual property offerings as they expand internationally.
“We can build on these platforms to help enterprises find partners, protect and commercialise their innovations, and pursue opportunities together in third-party markets,” Mr Gan said.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the People's Bank of China have also been working to expand remittance channels to enable instant, small-value transfers, he added.
Mr Gan also called for deeper people-to-people ties, particularly in education and research.
Singapore and China should bring more students, researchers and experts together to exchange knowledge and develop new solutions, he said.
Sustained exchanges could allow participants to deepen their understanding of each other's economies and societies, with these networks eventually developing into research and business partnerships, he added.
UPHOLDING RULES-BASED INTERNATIONAL ORDER
Mr Gan said the opportunities for closer cooperation were unfolding in an “increasingly uncertain international environment”, amid rapid technological advances, climate change and geopolitical tensions.
As Singapore and China adapt to these changes and deepen their innovation partnership, both must remain “steadfast in upholding international law and the rules-based multilateral system”, he said.
These have underpinned both countries' development over several decades by giving businesses confidence to invest and allowing people to exchange ideas and work together across borders, he added.
Mr Gan also pointed to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it has underscored the vulnerability of global trade to disruption, particularly for open trading economies.
“Maintaining the right of transit passage is critical for all countries, including Singapore and China,” he said.
“We share an interest in safeguarding these rights and keeping trade routes open.”
Singapore and China's partnership has continued to grow because both sides remained forward-looking and pragmatic, Mr Gan said.
“We should build on our mutual trust, harness our respective strengths, and deepen cooperation where our interests converge,” he added.
“By innovating together and supporting an open, inclusive and rules-based international order, Singapore and China can help build a better future for the next generation, one in which they have greater opportunities to pursue their ambitions.”