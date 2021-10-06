Gan Kim Yong to make four-day official visit to US

SINGAPORE: Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be in the United States from Wednesday (Oct 6) to Saturday as part of an official visit, said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

"The visit reaffirms Singapore’s longstanding and robust economic relations with the US," said MTI in a media release on Wednesday.

In Washington DC, Mr Gan will meet key officials from the US administration, including US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

"They are expected to exchange views on opportunities to continue strengthening bilateral collaborations and promoting greater trade and investment flows through new and existing partnerships," said the ministry.

Mr Gan will also meet with US and Singapore businesses, it added.

In Washington DC, he will meet the US business community in engagements organised by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-ASEAN Business Council.

In New York, he will meet Singapore companies with operations in the US, as part of a closed-door roundtable organised by Enterprise Singapore.

"Singapore and the US share longstanding and strong economic ties," said MTI.

The US is Singapore’s top trading partner in services, third-largest trading partner in goods and largest foreign direct investor, with investment stock worth S$428 billion in 2019, said MTI.

Singapore is the US’ largest trade partner in ASEAN and its second-largest Asian investor.