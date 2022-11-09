Gardens by the Bay celebrates 10 years, explores plans to build bridge connecting Bay South and Bay East

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay is exploring the possibility of building a bridge to connect Bay South and Bay East, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Wednesday (Nov 9).

Speaking at Gardens by the Bay's 10th anniversary celebration, Mr Lee noted that the Bay East Gardens are currently being developed into a waterfront garden, in tandem with the construction of a Founders' Memorial.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of how important it is to have green spaces in our city, and the Gardens have been able to provide people much needed respite," he added.

Gardens by the Bay saw 8.3 million local resident visitors last year, its highest local visitorship, said the minister.

"Now that international border restrictions have eased and travel has resumed, we are seeing more tourists visit Singapore, including attractions such as the Gardens," said Mr Lee.

Gardens by the Bay will be partnering with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to offer complimentary one-year Friends of the Gardens membership to lower-income families under the ministry's ComLink initiative, he added.

This will start with families living in rental flats in Kreta Ayer and Bukit Merah from January next year, said Mr Lee.

"This will allow them to enjoy unlimited visits to the Flower Dome with their loved ones and be part of our Gardens' 10th birthday celebrations," he added.