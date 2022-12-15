Free nature and sustainability tours to be introduced at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE: A new series of tours at Gardens by the Bay will educate visitors on nature and sustainability while revealing hidden gems at the attraction.

Beginning in January and slated to run until 2025, the hour-long tours will take place every Saturday and Sunday, Gardens by the Bay said in a media release on Thursday (Dec 15).

Led by professional guides, the tours will be free for all Singaporeans and Singapore residents. Some itineraries will include access to the cooled conservatories.

"The nature and sustainability tours leverage on Gardens by the Bay as a working model for sustainable development and conservation," Gardens by the Bay said.

"The series will use real – and often little known – examples at the Gardens to illustrate sometimes complex concepts to the layman."

January's tours will have the themes Carbon and Climate as well as Urban Wetlands, while February will see visitors embarking on the Biodiversity and Ecosystems, and Seeds and Senses (Smell) tours.

An Energy and Water tour will also be introduced at a later date along with Touch, Sight and Taste variations of the Seeds and Senses tour.