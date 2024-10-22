Gardens by the Bay says it does not tolerate poaching after birds found trapped in glue

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay said on Tuesday (Oct 22) that it does not tolerate or condone poaching after several birds there were reportedly trapped with glue.

This comes after a Facebook post by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) on Oct 18 which highlighted the issue of poaching using glue.

In its post, ACRES said it attended to recent reports of incidents involving wildlife such as the white-throated kingfisher, olive-backed sunbirds and oriental magpie robin.

"Unfortunately, all these birds died from stress," ACRES said.

A spokesperson for Gardens by the Bay added that measures have been taken to deter poachers, including increasing the frequency of patrols, installing CCTV cameras at hotspots and trimming low-hanging branches to discourage them from setting up traps.

"We also enlisted the help of ACRES to train our staff to look out for signs of suspected poaching, such as the presence of traps or caged birds, and equipment like glue, nets and ropes.

"Internal investigations are ongoing, but the culprit has yet to be caught," it added.

The poaching of wildlife is an offence under the Parks and Trees Act.

In its post, ACRES said it has advocated for the ban of glue traps in Singapore as "commercially purchased glue for poaching birds is a growing concern".

According to the society, a glue trap is typically dark-coloured and is often applied to bare twigs or tree barks, "where unsuspecting birds may perch".

It asked the public to help by documenting evidence of poaching attempts and looking out for suspicious individuals or vehicles that might be associated with these traps.

If a member of the public finds a trapped bird, they should call ACRES' wildlife rescue hotline at 97837782, or contact the National Parks Board (NParks) for assistance.

They should not attempt to remove the bird themselves without guidance, as "improper handling can cause further harm".

"We truly appreciate the community for being our eyes and ears and for filing these reports.

"Your efforts continue to be instrumental in helping us work with estate management and enforcement to put effective deterrents in place," ACRES said.