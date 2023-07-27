SFA lifts suspension of caterer involved in gastroenteritis outbreak at three MindChamps preschools

SINGAPORE: Authorities have lifted the suspension of Nosh Cuisine, the food caterer involved in a gastroenteritis outbreak at three MindChamps pre-schools in May.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release on Thursday (Jul 27) that operations can be resumed as the company has complied with measures stipulated during its suspension period.

Authorities said in May that the case involved the MindChamps preschools at Bishan, Changi Airport and Tanglin.

SFA and MOH updated on Thursday that a total of 107 people - 96 children and 11 staff members - reported symptoms of gastroenteritis after consuming food prepared by the company between May 15 and 29.

Eight people were hospitalised, while the rest had either received outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment.

SFA subsequently suspended Nosh Cuisine’s food business operations from May 30 to Jul 27 “to protect consumers from further public health risks”.

It added that the company has complied with measures stipulated by SFA.