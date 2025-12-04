Lions must play stronger teams in Asian Cup preparation, even if it means losing: Coach Gavin Lee

"MY JOB IS TO REDUCE THE QUESTION MARKS"

There is still some time before the Asian Cup kicks off in Saudi Arabia in January 2027.

When asked how he would manage the team in the lead-up to the tournament so they can work well together, understand one another’s play and trust him as a coach, Lee said that it’s “impossible” to achieve all of the above.

“Because we see the tip of the iceberg, which is the national team, but the national team is out there as a consequence of everybody's efforts in Singapore,” he said.

For instance, the players spend more time with their football clubs than with the national team.

“So it's everybody coming together, then we will have a better national team,” he said.

“But when they do come on board, spend time with us, then my job is to reduce as many question marks as possible, so that we're on the same page.”

Lee was also asked about the youth development pipeline in Singapore football.

Lee said that he has seen enough evidence at youth level to believe that there will be “more players coming through”.

“But it's not going to be instant. It will take time, right? It will always take time. I know that's what everybody doesn't want to hear, because everybody wants something yesterday,” he said.

“Like it or not, but this is a developmental process, and if we get more things right in this process, then hopefully more will come through.”

He added that Singapore is further challenged by its relatively small size and population.

“How can we maximise it? How can we get even more through? Those are the questions that we're trying to answer every single day,” he said.

His advice for young players? To understand why they want to pursue the sport.

“If you truly understand your why and you know what you want to get to, then you will go through (anything) to get there. You will overcome everything that's thrown at you,” he said.