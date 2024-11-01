Singapore hands over fifth tranche of humanitarian aid for Gaza

SINGAPORE: A fifth tranche of humanitarian aid will be delivered to Gaza, taking Singapore’s donations for the Palestinian enclave to about S$18 million (US$13.6 million).

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on Friday (Nov 1) witnessed the latest handover of aid by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) to UNICEF, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

The ministry noted that the RLAF will contribute S$700,000 from its ongoing fundraising campaign for Gaza to support UNICEF's humanitarian relief operations. The latest tranche also includes a US$200,000 contribution from MFA to RLAF.

RLAF's fundraising campaign will continue until Dec 13, with the remaining funds raised to be disbursed to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and Humanity Matters.

"This latest tranche of aid is part of Singapore’s ongoing contributions to alleviate the suffering in Gaza," said MFA.

Since Oct 7, 2023, the Singapore government and local non-governmental organisations have worked with Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus to deliver about S$18 million worth of donations for Gaza.