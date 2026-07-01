S$55 million Good Class Bungalow seized in connection with Nvidia chip movement case

SINGAPORE: The police have seized a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) valued at around S$55 million (US$42.4 million) and around S$1 million of funds in connection with a fraud conspiracy, the police said on Wednesday (Jul 1). The case has been linked to the movement of Nvidia chips in contravention of US export controls.

CNA understands that the GCB is located at 12 Chee Hoon Avenue.

The police issued a prohibition of disposal order against the GCB and seized funds in bank accounts as part of investigations, which have resulted in additional charges for the four people alleged to be involved.

The case involves three men - Aaron Woon Guo Jie, Alan Wei Zhaolun, and Chinese national Li Ming - who were charged on Feb 27, 2025, with fraud by false representation in relation to purchases of servers.

Woon and Wei were originally handed one charge over criminal conspiracy to commit fraud on suppliers of servers, Dell and Super Micro, involving about US$250 million.

Wei was also handed two charges of money laundering, while Woon was charged with one count of money laundering.

Investigations revealed that Li falsely represented that a company he controlled - Luxuriate Your Life - would hold and lease to other companies the servers intended to be purchased from Super Micro.

The amount in his alleged offences was around US$140 million, said the prosecution during a further mention of the cases at the time.

Li was also charged with abetting another person to secure access without authority to a bank account held by another company.

The three were among nine people arrested during raids by the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs in February 2025, after media reports stated that intermediaries in the country were involved in the illegal movement of Nvidia chips to China, bypassing US export controls.

On Apr 2, 2026, Jenny Lim was also charged with one count of being part of a criminal conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to this investigation.

She was accused of conspiring with Woon and Wei to falsely represent to Dell that its servers would be supplied to Aperia International, although the company was not the end user.

At the time of the case, Wei, Lim and Woon were key officers of three companies - Aperia International, A-Speed Infotech and Aperia Cloud Services, collectively known as Aperia Group.