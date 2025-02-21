A-Level results: 94.2% score at least 3 H2 passes

SINGAPORE: About 94.2 per cent of candidates scored at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes in last year's GCE A-Level examination, according to results released on Friday (Feb 21).
A total of 10,889 candidates sat for the 2024 GCE A-Level examination, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release.
Of these, 10,255 students, or 94.2 per cent, got at least three H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry.
"This is comparable to the performance of candidates for the GCE A-Level examination in previous years," said MOE and SEAB.
The 2023 GCE A-Level examinations saw 93.9 per cent of candidates score at least three H2 passes.
MOE and SEAB said that students interested in admissions or scholarships to autonomous universities (AUs) should submit their applications online. There is no need to submit a hard copy of their A-Level certificates.
More information on the AUs’ admissions processes can be found on their respective websites. Applicants can also approach the AUs directly for further clarifications.
Eligible graduates who are looking to further their studies at polytechnics can benefit from module exemptions in about 135 courses.
This can potentially reduce the time taken for them to obtain a polytechnic diploma by up to one year, said the authorities.
Those interested should apply directly to the polytechnics from Feb 23 to Mar 6 for matriculation in April. Students may also apply in August for matriculation in October.
More details can be found on the respective polytechnics’ websites.
Students may refer to the MySkillsFuture portal or MOE's CourseFinder to find out more about the education choices and career pathways available to them.
They can also approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors supporting their schools for guidance on their education options, said MOE and SEAB, adding that students can also make an ECG counselling appointment.
The MOE ECG Centre offers online or phone counselling services to GCE A-Level candidates from Feb 17 to Mar 19, from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to noon on Saturdays.