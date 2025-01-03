O-Level results to be released on Jan 10

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2024 Singapore-Cambridge Ordinary Level (O-Level) examinations will be released on Jan 10 at 2.30pm.

School candidates may receive their results from their secondary schools on that day, with details on collection arrangements to be shared by their respective schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Friday (Jan 3).

Those who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf from the school. Proxies must produce relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting results.

The students may also contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy.

Meanwhile, private candidates who are eligible for Singpass can use their account to obtain their results online via SEAB’s candidates portal from 3.15pm on Jan 10 to 11pm on Jan 24.

Those who are not eligible for Singpass can view their results in the portal using the account they created during the registration.

APPLYING FOR ADMISSION

Students can apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-Level results.

The JAE Internet System will be accessible from 4pm on Jan 10, to 4pm on Jan 15 for students to submit their course choices.

Eligible candidates will receive a digital copy of Form A - which lists the candidate’s gross aggregate scores for JC, MI, polytechnic and ITE aggregate types and courses which they are eligible to apply for under the JAE - via their registered email addresses from 3pm on Jan 10.

Alternatively, they may also download a copy of Form A under the JAE Internet System during the application period.

ADMISSION RESULTS

The JAE posting results will be released on Feb 4 via SMS and the JAE Internet System.

Applicants posted to junior colleges and MI are to report to their posted school on Feb 5. If they have valid reasons for being unable to do so, they should contact their posted school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will reserve the place for them.

Applicants posted to ITE will receive an email with the enrolment details on Feb 4, and those posted to polytechnics will receive the details from their respective institutions by end-February.