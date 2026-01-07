2025 GCE O-Level results to be released on Jan 14

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge GCE Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) examination will be released on Jan 14 at 2pm.

School candidates may receive their results from their secondary schools on that day, with details on collection arrangements to be shared by their respective schools, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint press release on Wednesday (Jan 7).

Those who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf from the school, they said.

Proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting the results. Students may contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy.

Private candidates who are eligible for Singpass can use their Singpass account to obtain their results online via SEAB’s Candidates Portal from 2.45pm on Jan 14 until 11pm on Jan 28.

Those who are not eligible for Singpass can view their results in the portal using the account that they have created during their examination registration.

APPLYING FOR ADMISSION

Students may apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their GCE O-Level examination results.

Eligible school and private candidates will receive a digital copy of Form A via their registered email addresses from 2.45pm on Jan 14.

Form A lists the applicant's gross aggregate scores for junior college, MI, polytechnic, ITE aggregate types and courses that he or she is eligible to apply for under the JAE.

All candidates eligible for JAE may also download a copy of Form A from the JAE-Internet System during the application period.

The JAE-Internet System will be accessible from 4pm on Jan 14 until 4.30pm on Jan 19 for applicants to submit their course choices through the JAE website.

Applicants are encouraged to complete the JAE worksheet before submitting their online application. The JAE-Internet System can be accessed using Singpass.

APPLICATION RESULTS

The posting results of the JAE application will be released on Feb 3 via the JAE-Internet System, which is accessible through the JAE website; and via SMS to the Singapore mobile phone number provided by the applicant during application.

Applicants posted to JCs and MI are to report to their posted institutions on Feb 4.

If they are unable to do so due to valid reasons, they should contact their posted school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will reserve the place for them.

Applicants posted to ITE will receive an email with enrolment instructions on Feb 3, and applicants posted to polytechnics will receive their enrolment email by the end of February.

DIRECT SCHOOL ADMISSION FOR JUNIOR COLLEGE

Students who have accepted offers through the 2025 DSA-JC will be admitted to their chosen JC if they have met the JC admission criteria based on their GCE O-Level examination results.

These students will not be eligible to participate in the JAE.

Students who do not meet the JC admission criteria may take part in the JAE to apply for other courses that they are eligible for.

POLYTECHNIC, ITE EARLY ADMISSION

For students who have accepted conditional offers to a polytechnic course through the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise in 2025, their offers would have been confirmed, and they will not be eligible to participate in the JAE if:

They have a net ELR2B2 score of 26 points or lower for the GCE O-Level examinations;

And they meet minimum entry requirements for the respective polytechnic courses.

Students who do not meet the above criteria may instead apply for polytechnic admission via the JAE for courses that they are eligible for.

For students who have accepted conditional offers to an ITE course through the ITE Early Admissions Exercise in 2025, their offers would have been confirmed based on their GCE O-Level examination results once they meet the subject-specific minimum entry requirements for the course.

SECONDARY 4 NORMAL (ACADEMIC) STUDENTS

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who have sat for GCE O-Level subjects in 2025 can use their GCE O-Level results to apply for a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme and Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme.

The Polytechnic Foundation Programme is an alternative to the Secondary 5 Normal (Academic) year.

"It is a one-year foundation programme offered at the polytechnics which provides students with a practice-oriented approach to prepare them for entry into the relevant diploma courses," said MOE and SEAB.

Students are eligible to apply for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme if they obtain a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 12 points or lower and meet the subject-specific requirements for their chosen cluster.

Students will receive a form from their respective secondary schools in person. Interested students are required to submit their applications online via the Polytechnic Foundation Programme website using their Singpass account.

Applications for the programme will open from 1.30pm on Jan 14 until 4.30pm on Jan 19. The posting results will be released at 1.30pm on Jan 26 through the programme website.

Students will be required to indicate whether they wish to accept, reject or appeal for a change of course by 4.30pm on Jan 29.

Students are eligible to apply for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme if they obtain a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 19 points or lower and meet the subject-specific requirements for their chosen course.

The Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE, according to MOE and SEAB.

Eligible Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students may submit their applications online via the DPP application portal. Applications for the programme will be open from 12am on Jan 14 until 11.59pm on Jan 19.

The posting results for Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme applications made under the final application phase will be released at 9am on Jan 21 through the programme's application portal. Students will be required to indicate whether they accept or reject the offer by 11.59pm on Jan 26.

Students who have been offered a place in the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme under the final application phase should report to ITE on Jan 26 upon acceptance of their course offer.

The last day of school for Secondary 5 students who have accepted a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme will be Jan 30. Students will be informed by the respective polytechnics on the enrolment dates for the programme.

Students who have accepted a place in the earlier application phase of the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme in December but decide to take up a Polytechnic Foundation Programme offer must withdraw from the former programme first before they are able to take up the latter offer.

Students enrolled in the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme should check with their ITE class advisor for more details on the withdrawal process and deadlines for withdrawal.