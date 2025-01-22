Electoral boundaries committee formed in key step towards next Singapore General Election

SINGAPORE: The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has been formed, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Wednesday (Jan 22) - a significant step in the lead-up to the next general election which must be held by November.

The committee is convened by the prime minister ahead of every contest to review and make changes to Singapore’s electoral map, taking into account population shifts and housing developments to adjust the number of voters across electoral divisions.

In a media release on Wednesday, the ELD said the committee has been directed to recommend the number and size of Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

"The committee should seek to keep the average size of GRCs, the proportion of Members of Parliament (MPs) elected from SMCs, and the average ratio of electors to elected MPs, all at about the same as that in the last General Election," the ELD added.

The next general election will be Singapore’s 14th since independence, and the first under the country’s fourth-generation leadership led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Voter rolls will be open for inspection from February, and updates must be completed before Apr 1.

ELD will provide further details on how Singaporeans can check the voter rolls when they are open for public inspection.

NEXT GENERAL ELECTION IMMINENT

In the four contests called by Mr Wong’s predecessor Lee Hsien Loong - in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2020 - the gap from the EBRC’s formation to the election being called ranged between three and almost 11 months.

The committee was last convened in August 2019, ahead of a general election in July the following year, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2015, it was convened in May, with a September election held in what was Singapore’s Golden Jubilee year.