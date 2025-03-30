GE2025: 'Always a challenge' to win back a GRC, says PAP Sengkang team's Lam Pin Min

Sengkang, being a relatively new town, is marked by a younger population compared to the national average. Over half of its residents are under 40 years old, while only 19.2 per cent are 60 and above.

Sengkang GRC was formed ahead of the 2020 General Election, where it combined parts of the former Sengkang West Single Member Constituency (SMC), Punggol East SMC, and parts of Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC into a new four-member constituency.

During the 2020 election, the Workers’ Party (WP) came out on top with 52.12 per cent of the votes.

The WP’s slate of candidates comprised lawyer He Ting Ru, equity research analyst Louis Chua, social activist Raeesah Khan and associate professor of economics Jamus Lim.

The PAP team consisted of labour chief Ng Chee Meng, then minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, political office holders Lam Pin Min and Amrin Amin, as well as newcomer lawyer Raymond Lye.

Dr Lam – a former senior minister of state – is the only member remaining from PAP’s 2020 slate and is the party’s branch chair in Sengkang West and team leader.

In 2022, PAP introduced new faces to helm the other divisions: Assoc Prof Elmie (Sengkang Central), Ms Lai (Sengkang North) and Mr Ling Weihong (Sengkang East).

They took over from Mr Ng, Mr Amrin and Mr Lye respectively. However, the Sengkang East post has been reshuffled twice since then.

Mr Ling was succeeded by communications practitioner Marcus Loh in November 2023.

In January, Mr Loh was replaced by Mrs Bernadette Giam as branch chairperson for the Sengkang East division.