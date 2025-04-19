GE2025: SM Lee to lead PAP in Ang Mo Kio with 2 new team members, including ex-Aljunied candidate Victor Lye

They will be "retiring as MPs", said SM Lee during a press conference at the PAP’s Teck Ghee branch office.

SM Lee said: “We've done our best to improve Ang Mo Kio and to serve the residents over the years, and we ask for your continued support in this election.”

He added that the ward has upgraded flats, refreshed the markets and hawker centres, opened new MRT stations and lines, expanded bus services and built a caring community.

The party branches and town councils also launched many programmes and projects to help residents cope with the rising cost of living, and to take care of the vulnerable, the elderly, families and young children, he said.

“We’ve made Ang Mo Kio a happy place and a good place to live.”

Ang Mo Kio GRC is set to remain the largest electoral division in the upcoming election, with 161,235 registered voters, despite the creation of the new Jalan Kayu SMC from its boundaries.

The newly formed Jalan Kayu SMC, home to 29,565 electors, will include areas from the current Jalan Kayu ward represented by Ms Ng, as well as parts of the Fernvale ward under Mr Gan Thiam Poh.

In the 2020 election, the PAP secured 71.91 per cent of votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC against the Reform Party.

This time, a three-way contest is on the cards, with both the Singapore United Party (SUP) and the People’s Power Party (PPP) stating that they will contest the GRC in this election.

JASMIN LAU

Ms Lau was one of the most senior civil servants at the Ministry of Health (MOH), where she was responsible for key areas such as healthcare manpower, financing, and regulatory policies.

She began her public service career in 2006 and held several different postings over the years, including an earlier tenure at MOH from 2013 to 2019.

Beyond MOH, Ms Lau also served in key roles at the Economic Development Board, the Public Service Division, the Ministry of Manpower, and the Ministry of Finance.

She said that she engaged many diverse stakeholders from around the world, looked at the big picture and then put these together to make sound policy decisions.

“These experiences are now the strong foundations that I bring into the new court of politics, and I believe that as I hone my skills, I will be able to serve Singaporeans effectively,” she added.

Ms Lau, who is a mother of two, said she hopes that the children of Singapore can grow up in a country “where our differences don't divide us, but are instead our source of strength”.

“It has to be a Singapore where teammates from different backgrounds have also come together and achieve something far greater," said Ms Lau.

"Yes, Singapore will go through many tough times, again and again and again, but I believe that the Singapore that we have will stand together stronger with mutual respect, mutual reliance and mutual gratitude in the days to come."

She added that she hopes to meet many more people, especially Ang Mo Kio residents, "to learn about your lives, your dreams and your challenges".

VICTOR LYE

Mr Lye is a long-time grassroots leader and two-time PAP candidate for Aljunied GRC.

The founder and chief executive of a financial technology firm by profession, he has served the Aljunied community for over two decades.

He started his career in the Singapore Administrative Service at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, covering areas such as manpower planning, economic policy research and international trade.

In the private sector, he held leadership positions in investments, insurance and healthcare.

Mr Lye was the branch chairman at Bedok Reservoir–Punggol division in Aljunied GRC for 13 years but handed over the reins to his vice-chairman Dr Adrian Ang in February this year.

“I've walked the ground relentlessly, even when times were difficult. With my government and business experience, I believe I can bring to the table policy understanding, as well as the impact of policies on the daily lives of Singaporeans," he said.

He said that he has “served three terms, but not in parliament”, while leading the Aljunied team.

Mr Lye added that he wants children to have a fair start in life, families to lead productive, happy, healthy lives, and seniors to live with purpose and dignity.

“In the last weeks, I walked with you. I connected with you. I know the place well, I used to live in Ang Mo Kio, but we are not doing this just for Ang Mo Kio. We are doing this, as one PAP team for the whole of Singapore.”

This article will be updated. Please refresh for the latest.