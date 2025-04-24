GE2025: Hundreds of fake Facebook accounts, bots spreading anti-PAP and anti-WP sentiments; MDDI urges public to be discerning

SINGAPORE: Anonymous Facebook profiles with inauthentic or falsified origins, also known as bots, have been active online during the 2025 General Elections and have targeted both the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Workers’ Party (WP), checks by CNA have found.

To this end, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said on Tuesday (Apr 22) that it is looking into these accounts.

“The government is looking into these online accounts, which have been set up recently, and appear to target different political parties,” said MDDI.

“We will continue to monitor the online space for foreign interference and will act on content that is in breach of our laws. We urge the public to be discerning consumers of information.”

Over the past week, CNA detected a flood of negative comments made by unverifiable Facebook accounts aimed at certain personalities in the WP as well as the PAP.

On April 20, PAP’s blog, Petir, posted two articles rebutting claims by WP prospective candidate Harpreet Singh Nehal related to the issue of a minority race prime minister.

This was followed by news coverage from various online news outlets, including Mediacorp’s 8world as well as Mothership. Their articles were shared on Facebook posts that allowed users to add their comments. Mr Singh also made a Facebook post on his rebuttal to Petir.

A total of 409 instances of suspicious posts and comments were detected on April 20, originating from 149 unique profiles.

The posts were levied both at Mr Singh as well as at the PAP, including comments that state oft-repeated anti-WP or anti-PAP phrases found on online forums and social media. They appear to be aimed at an English-speaking audience and carry a similar tone – either strongly partisan statements, repeated slogans or provocative insults.

Several also include misinformation or half-truths, including some that cast aspersions on Mr Singh’s credentials as a lawyer. Most include highly inflammatory opinions that lacked substantiation.