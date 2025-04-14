GE2025: Low Yen Ling to represent PAP in newly formed Bukit Gombak SMC

Asked about her feelings on Bukit Gombak becoming an SMC, Ms Low said that the district will always be part of the Chua Chu Kang support network. She pointed to the Chua Chu Kang town five-year rejuvenation plan launched earlier this month in support of this point.

"We will always work together to aggregate our strengths, our resources, as well as our network for the best interests of our residents," she said, adding that with residents' mandate, the divisions will work together to plan for the improvement of infrastructure, amenities and facilities.

Ms Low was also asked by the media about an altercation between volunteers from the PAP and opposition party Progress Singapore Party (PSP) early this year.

In January, PSP alleged that its members were visiting residents of Goodview Gardens in Bukit Gombak and distributing flyers when people associated with the PAP harassed them.

In response, Ms Low said in a Facebook post that PSP had "twisted the truth" and given an "untrue picture" of what happened, adding that a male PAP volunteer was slapped twice.

The case was later handed over to the police.

PSP has since confirmed its plan to contest Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Asked if the incident has affected the perception of PAP in the constituency, Ms Low said on Monday that she has always taken a "resident-centric approach in serving the residents" with her volunteers.

"On a regular basis, we do work with our new and existing volunteers to ... align the reason why we serve and to ensure that every volunteer, regardless of background, they know that at the heart of whatever we're doing is really to serve the best interest of our residents," she said.

In a subsequent question on the same topic, Ms Low said her team had always done its best to be the "voice" of residents.

She then cited updates to the town, such as the opening of Hume MRT Station and enhancements to connectivity that had been implemented with the feedback of residents.

Ms Low also referred to Bukit Gombak Park as an example of close collaboration with residents, as the venue started out with basic facilities but has since developed a butterfly garden, community garden and a larger dog run.

"If I have a chance to continue to serve our Bukit Gombak residents, we will continue to take a resident-centric approach to work with them, in designing, in co-creating the initiatives and also taking their feedback," she said.