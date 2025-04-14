GE2025: Low Yen Ling to represent PAP in newly formed Bukit Gombak SMC
Low Yen Ling, who is also Mayor of the South West District, previously represented the Bukit Gombak ward under Chua Chu Kang GRC.
SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Monday (Apr 14) introduced current Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Low Yen Ling as its candidate for the newly formed Bukit Gombak SMC.
Ms Low is Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and also holds the same position in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. She is also the Mayor of the South West District.
The announcement was made at the PAP branch office at Block 10 Teck Whye Avenue, where the party also introduced its slate for Chua Chu Kang GRC.
“I am committed to looking after the needs, the welfare, the aspirations and the interests of our Bukit Gombak residents,” said Ms Low.
She added that she has built a close rapport and friendship with residents, and has seen many residents grow over the years.
Ms Low has served the Bukit Gombak ward for more than 14 years, having first entered politics in the 2011 General Election as part of the Chua Chu Kang GRC team.
In GE2020, Ms Low contested the GRC alongside Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and MPs Don Wee and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim. The PAP team won with 58.64 per cent of the votes against the Progress Singapore Party.
For GE2025, Mr Gan and Mr Zhulkarnian will remain in Chua Chu Kang GRC, while Ms Low will stand in Bukit Gombak SMC, which comprises Bukit Gombak and Hillview estates, with 26,364 registered voters.
PAP newcomers Jeffrey Siow, a former senior civil servant, and Dr Choo Pei Ling, an assistant professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology, will join Mr Gan and Mr Zhulkarnian on the Chua Chu Kang slate. Current MP Don Wee will not stand for election.
Asked about her feelings on Bukit Gombak becoming an SMC, Ms Low said that the district will always be part of the Chua Chu Kang support network. She pointed to the Chua Chu Kang town five-year rejuvenation plan launched earlier this month in support of this point.
"We will always work together to aggregate our strengths, our resources, as well as our network for the best interests of our residents," she said, adding that with residents' mandate, the divisions will work together to plan for the improvement of infrastructure, amenities and facilities.
Ms Low was also asked by the media about an altercation between volunteers from the PAP and opposition party Progress Singapore Party (PSP) early this year.
In January, PSP alleged that its members were visiting residents of Goodview Gardens in Bukit Gombak and distributing flyers when people associated with the PAP harassed them.
In response, Ms Low said in a Facebook post that PSP had "twisted the truth" and given an "untrue picture" of what happened, adding that a male PAP volunteer was slapped twice.
The case was later handed over to the police.
PSP has since confirmed its plan to contest Chua Chu Kang GRC.
Asked if the incident has affected the perception of PAP in the constituency, Ms Low said on Monday that she has always taken a "resident-centric approach in serving the residents" with her volunteers.
"On a regular basis, we do work with our new and existing volunteers to ... align the reason why we serve and to ensure that every volunteer, regardless of background, they know that at the heart of whatever we're doing is really to serve the best interest of our residents," she said.
In a subsequent question on the same topic, Ms Low said her team had always done its best to be the "voice" of residents.
She then cited updates to the town, such as the opening of Hume MRT Station and enhancements to connectivity that had been implemented with the feedback of residents.
Ms Low also referred to Bukit Gombak Park as an example of close collaboration with residents, as the venue started out with basic facilities but has since developed a butterfly garden, community garden and a larger dog run.
"If I have a chance to continue to serve our Bukit Gombak residents, we will continue to take a resident-centric approach to work with them, in designing, in co-creating the initiatives and also taking their feedback," she said.