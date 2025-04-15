GE2025: PAP's Liang Eng Hwa to recontest Bukit Panjang SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Liang Eng Hwa will contest the single-seat ward of Bukit Panjang again in the upcoming election.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (Apr 15) at the Pang Sua Pond performance stage, where the party also introduced its slate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

In 2020, Mr Liang narrowly defeated Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Paul Tambyah with 53.73 per cent of the vote. The contest was the closest among all SMCs in that election.

Dr Tambyah was a "formidable opponent" five years ago, said Mr Liang.

"If he were to stand in Bukit Panjang again, I expect to have a very tight contest. The outcome could go either way."

He said he was thankful for the opportunity to continue the work of improving the well-being of residents in Bukit Panjang SMC.

"Despite a challenging first two years of our term because of COVID – very challenging environments to get projects off the ground then – we're happy that we (managed to) catch up lost time," he said.

Bukit Panjang now has its own polyclinic and a second hawker centre, he said.

Mr Liang also highlighted the completion of a flyover between Kranji Expressway and Senja Road that "significantly improved" traffic, along with home improvement programmes and more amenities for the town.

He said he wants to transform Bukit Panjang to be a wellness hub, and pointed to projects that will help residents live active lifestyles and plans to redevelop a park.

Mr Liang, a managing director at DBS, served as an MP in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC from 2006 to 2020 before moving to Bukit Panjang SMC. He disclosed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with nose cancer.

On Tuesday, he told reporters that he went for a CT scan recently and his doctor has cleared him.