GE2025: Candidates should avoid 'negative campaigning' and denigration of opponents, says ELD

SINGAPORE: Prospective candidates for the upcoming General Election should steer away from “negative campaigning” and the denigration of opponents, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Tuesday (Apr 15).

“Candidates, their elections agents and their authorised representatives should conduct election campaigning in a responsible and dignified manner that befits the seriousness of the election process.”

Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 for the country’s 14th General Election, after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament earlier on Tuesday. Nomination Day is on Apr 23.

ELD issued a media release on Tuesday evening, outlining campaigning guidelines that apply from the issuance of the Writ of Election until Nomination Day.

ELD said that candidates should “steer away from negative campaigning based on hate and denigration of opposing candidates”.

They should also not make false statements such as unfounded allegations of corruption or commission of criminal offences, or statements that may cause racial or religious tensions or affect social cohesion.