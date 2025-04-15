GE2025: Candidates should avoid 'negative campaigning' and denigration of opponents, says ELD
SINGAPORE: Prospective candidates for the upcoming General Election should steer away from “negative campaigning” and the denigration of opponents, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Tuesday (Apr 15).
“Candidates, their elections agents and their authorised representatives should conduct election campaigning in a responsible and dignified manner that befits the seriousness of the election process.”
Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 for the country’s 14th General Election, after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament earlier on Tuesday. Nomination Day is on Apr 23.
ELD issued a media release on Tuesday evening, outlining campaigning guidelines that apply from the issuance of the Writ of Election until Nomination Day.
ELD said that candidates should “steer away from negative campaigning based on hate and denigration of opposing candidates”.
They should also not make false statements such as unfounded allegations of corruption or commission of criminal offences, or statements that may cause racial or religious tensions or affect social cohesion.
ELD also warned against foreign interference.
“The outcome of Singapore’s elections must be for Singaporeans alone to decide. As such, candidates must play their part to mitigate the risk of becoming vectors or victims of foreign interference.
"Candidates should enhance their understanding of the threat and be alert to suspicious behaviours and hidden agendas, so that their election campaign is free from foreign interference,” it said.
Foreign interference refers to activities conducted by foreign actors, such as foreign governments and organisations, that interfere in the politics and policies of the target country. The goal of foreign interference is to advance the foreign actor’s own interests.
ELD also stressed that only Singapore citizens can take part in elections and campaigning. Any Singaporean who wants to conduct any election activity for a candidate must first be in possession of a written authority signed by the candidate or his election agents.
DEEPFAKES
Singapore passed a law in October 2024 to ban deepfakes and other digitally manipulated content of candidates during elections.
ELD on Tuesday reiterated that the publishing of digitally generated or manipulated online election advertising that “realistically misrepresents a prospective or nominated candidate’s speech or actions” is prohibited during the election period.
This includes content created using generative-AI technology or altered using digital means.
Candidates who have been misrepresented by such content may make a request and formal declaration to the Returning Officer to review the content.
BANNERS, POSTERS
New rules for the use of banners and posters during the General Election will also apply.
Political parties must declare the particulars of all banners, flags or posters bearing party symbols that were on display before the issuance of the writ of election. This must be done within 12 hours of the issuance of the writ.
All declarations by political parties regarding banners, flags or posters will be made available online for public inspection.
During the campaigning period - which starts immediately after nomination proceedings end on Nomination Day and ends with the start of the eve of Polling Day - these banners, flags or posters can only be publicly displayed by authorised candidates, election agents or third parties and only in designated locations specified in the subsidiary legislation.
The Returning Officer can order any non-compliant banners, flags or posters to be removed. The Returning Officer is a public officer appointed by the prime minister to oversee the impartial and smooth conduct of elections.