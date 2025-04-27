GE2025: Labour MPs raise diverse issues, work hard behind the scenes, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament from the labour movement raise diverse issues and also fight for workers "behind the scenes", said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sunday morning (Apr 27), in response to criticism from the Workers' Party on their role in parliament.

Mr Chan, who was the immediate past secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), was responding to media questions on the sidelines of a walkabout at Redhill Market with candidates from Tanjong Pagar GRC, Queenstown SMC and Radin Mas SMC.

On the role of labour MPs, Mr Chan said: "They have raised many questions, both internal and external, and that shows the diversity of views that they bring to the table."

He also pointed out that these MPs fight for workers "quietly" behind the scenes, speaking with unions, companies and employers on their behalf.

"It is not just about giving a slogan in parliament or in public and things get done. Actually, it's a lot of hard work ... I think if people say anything that is different from this, perhaps they don't really understand how our tripartite system works and the hard work is required behind the scenes," he said.