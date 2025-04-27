GE2025: Labour MPs raise diverse issues, work hard behind the scenes, says Chan Chun Sing
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was responding to the Workers' Party's criticism of Members of Parliament affiliated with NTUC.
SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament from the labour movement raise diverse issues and also fight for workers "behind the scenes", said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sunday morning (Apr 27), in response to criticism from the Workers' Party on their role in parliament.
Mr Chan, who was the immediate past secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), was responding to media questions on the sidelines of a walkabout at Redhill Market with candidates from Tanjong Pagar GRC, Queenstown SMC and Radin Mas SMC.
On the role of labour MPs, Mr Chan said: "They have raised many questions, both internal and external, and that shows the diversity of views that they bring to the table."
He also pointed out that these MPs fight for workers "quietly" behind the scenes, speaking with unions, companies and employers on their behalf.
"It is not just about giving a slogan in parliament or in public and things get done. Actually, it's a lot of hard work ... I think if people say anything that is different from this, perhaps they don't really understand how our tripartite system works and the hard work is required behind the scenes," he said.
At a rally in Tampines GRC on Saturday night, WP chief Pritam Singh launched a broadside at NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and NTUC assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo, who are running against WP candidates in Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines Changkat SMC respectively.
"The NTUC's close relationship with the PAP ensures that the NTUC is a guaranteed trampoline for losing PAP candidates," said Mr Singh.
He added that there were many labour MPs in parliament, so voting for two more candidates from NTUC would not make a difference.
"NTUC is a safe harbour for losing PAP candidates - just ask Ng Chee Meng," said Mr Singh, referring to the fact that after losing in Sengkang GRC in GE2020, Mr Ng continued as secretary general of NTUC.
Mr Singh said that the two PAP candidates would probably continue to work for NTUC even if they were not elected.
The WP chief also raised the issue of the proposed sale of NTUC Enterprise to Allianz, pointing out that "not a single" PAP labour MP had asked questions about this issue.
On Sunday morning, CNA asked Mr Chan what value candidates could add if they are elected as MPs, to which he said: "Our workers, our unionists want their voice to be heard in parliament, want their interests to be represented in parliament and in the Cabinet."
He added that when these labour representatives speak up in parliament or in Cabinet, they are taken seriously because "they are speaking on behalf of the workers, on behalf of the unionists".
Pointing to the PAP candidates with him, Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas SMC) and Mr Eric Chua (Queenstown SMC), Mr Chan said that they are examples of "very hardworking" candidates seeking re-election.
"We hope that (residents) will support people like Eric and Melvin who will get things done for them, and not people who ask other people to get things done to them," said Mr Chan.
Mr Chua and Mr Yong both shared programmes they have initiated on the ground to help residents in their wards.
Mr Yong said that he started a programme to bring diners back to the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequently, a voucher scheme for lower-income households, which also helped boost business for the hawkers.
"Our focus is always on the residents, we respect ... and we take very seriously every election, every candidate. In the last four days, I've been continuing my outreach. We have never stopped. Even before this election, we have been doing that," he said.
Mr Chua said that they have improved food security by starting community shops in Queenstown for vulnerable residents and other community initiatives. He also shared how his team had started a hawker festival to preserve hawker culture.
"It feeds back to the point about being one kampung, building that community spirit. And I think that's what we really want to engender. We really want to grow within Queenstown," he said.
Reporters also asked Mr Chan to respond to the WP's claim that the PAP manifesto was "short on specifics" and proposals from opposition parties, such as free education and healthcare, and abolishing streaming in schools.
"I think at the halfway mark, we need to focus on the issues that are closest to the hearts of our residents," replied Mr Chan.
"I will summarise this in three words, and these are the issues that I think the vast majority of Singaporeans will be concerned with, especially in the current circumstances - the three words will be jobs, wages and prices."
He said that when assessing any proposal by political parties, voters should first ask how the proposed programmes would be paid for.
They should also ask if the proposals will help Singapore attract more and better investments, so as to boost job creation and wages, Mr Chan said.
"Yet another question would be, in times of inflation right now, how do we compose a team that will best represent Singapore, that will give us the best, the strongest negotiating position when we go and negotiate with the rest of the world to secure our investments, to secure our supplies?" he said.
Joining Mr Chan on the walkabout were his fellow Tanjong Pagar GRC candidates: Minister of State Alvin Tan, Ms Rachel Ong, Ms Joan Pereira and new face Foo Cexiang.
