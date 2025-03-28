GE2025: Why Singapore's high-flying bureaucrats are recruited into politics

SINGAPORE: Before he was elected into parliament, Mr Lee Yi Shyan worked in a ministry and three statutory boards, capping off his public service career as chief executive of what was then International Enterprise or IE Singapore.

For the former senior minister of state, making the move to politics was about having "a higher platform to make greater contributions".

"Singapore is an accidental country. To sustain this tiny nation, every one of us should give our best and make a contribution. It is not just for ourselves but for the next generation," Mr Lee told CNA.

In recent weeks, the reported resignations of six senior public servants have - like it did with Mr Lee in 2006 - led to speculation that they could become candidates for the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in the coming General Election (GE).

Among them was Mr Jeffrey Siow, second permanent secretary at the ministries of manpower as well as trade and industry; and Ms Goh Hanyan, a director in the Ministry of Digital Development and Information.

It remains to be seen if all of these former public servants go on to contest in GE2025 - but if they do, the number is more or less in line with previous GEs.

At the last GE in 2020, five out of 27 new faces - about 19 per cent - fielded by the PAP were public servants, excluding those from the Singapore Armed Forces.

The equivalent numbers were four out of 24 (17 per cent) at GE2015; and seven out of 24 (29 per cent) at GE2011.

The ruling party’s history of mining political talent from both the military as well as the public service - which encompasses the ministry-only civil service and other government agencies like statutory boards - goes back decades.