GE2025: Constitution ‘expressly provides’ for NMP to join a political party after stepping down, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The Constitution “expressly provides” for a Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) to join a political party after resigning from the position, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (Mar 31).

Mr Raj Joshua Thomas and Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi quit their NMP roles on Feb 14 – a move that fuelled speculation that they could be contesting the General Election (GE) this year.

Mr Thomas has said that he has joined the PAP as a member. Dr Syed Harun has not confirmed whether he has joined the ruling party, but has been seen alongside Mr Shanmugam and other Nee Soon advisers at community events of late, including Monday’s visit to the Ahmad Ibrahim Mosque in the GRC.



The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 and made permanent in 2010. An NMP is appointed by the president to provide for a wider representation of independent and non-partisan views in the House. Up to nine NMPs can be appointed in each parliament.

An NMP serves a fixed term of two-and-a-half years. Both Mr Thomas and Dr Syed Harun, appointed in July 2023, had resigned before seeing out the full term.

Mr Shanmugam said he recalled taking part in the parliamentary debate on the NMP scheme in 1989 and had spoken in support of it.

“I thought that it was a good idea to bring in more voices into parliament and I strongly supported it,” he told reporters.

“If you look at the Constitution, it expressly provides for an NMP to step down as an NMP and … join a political party and take part in elections.”

Referring to debates, speeches and background papers that were put forward then, Mr Shanmugam also noted that then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew had “talked about potentially NMPs becoming ministers”.

“Certainly, the constitutional documents clearly envisaged that NMPs could join political parties and take part in elections … but we must make sure, of course, that while they are NMPs, they are independent,” the minister said.

“But the fact that they can contribute subsequently or prior is something that was always understood and provided,” he told reporters, while standing alongside Nee Soon GRC MPs Louis Ng, Carrie Tan and Derrick Goh. Dr Syed Harun, the former NMP, and ex-PAP Hougang branch chairman Jackson Lam were also present.



Past NMPs linked to political parties include entrepreneur Calvin Cheng who was a member of Young PAP and resigned from the party before becoming an NMP.

Banker Tan Su Shan similarly resigned from the party in 2011 before stepping into her NMP role.

Former National Kidney Foundation chairman Gerard Ee was still a PAP member when he stepped into the NMP role in 1997.