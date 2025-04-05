GE2025: PAP's potential East Coast GRC team shaping up as ex-AIC chief, former TV host join walkabout
Ex-AIC chief Dinesh Vasu Dash and Madam Hazlina Abdul Halim, a former TV and radio host, were at a walkabout in Joo Chiat after recent public appearances alongside members of PAP's East Coast team.
SINGAPORE: A potential team for the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) General Election contest in East Coast GRC is taking shape after successive weekend appearances by two new faces.
Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, who was CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), and Madam Hazlina Abdul Halim, a former news presenter, were again seen alongside Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong - this time at a walkabout in the Joo Chiat area on Saturday (Apr 5).
This is Mr Tong’s second walkabout with the East Coast GRC team, after his ward of Joo Chiat and part of the Kembangan-Chai Chee ward were moved from Marine Parade GRC to East Coast GRC under the redrawn electoral boundaries.
Also present were current East Coast GRC MPs, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jessica Tan and Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How. The remaining two, Dr Maliki Osman and Ms Cheryl Chan, were absent.
Dr Maliki was officiating a community event in Siglap while Ms Chan is on an overseas work trip, said Mr Leslie Hong, branch secretary of PAP’s Fengshan branch.
When asked by reporters on Saturday about the two new faces, Mr Tong said that Mr Dinesh and Mdm Hazlina “fit in well” and have made an effort to get to know East Coast residents and the team dynamics.
As for whether both of them would stand as election candidates for the constituency, Mr Heng said the decision will be made by PAP’s secretary-general, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, “in due course”.
According to the report released by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) last month, East Coast GRC will take in Chai Chee HDB estates and Siglap private estates from Marine Parade GRC, and stay as a five-MP lineup.
In the previous General Election in 2020, the East Coast GRC team led by Mr Heng saw a fierce contest, with the PAP winning 53.39 per cent of the votes against the Workers' Party.
The PAP's vote share was down from 2015, when it won 60.73 per cent.
The Workers’ Party team, which has contested the GRC since 2006, had its best performance in the constituency in 2020, with a team led by Ms Nicole Seah winning 46.61 per cent of the vote.
On his views about a potential contest from WP for East Coast GRC in the upcoming election, Mr Heng said in Mandarin: “We welcome them, we welcome any party (to contest), because in the end, it is our residents' choice.
“I’m confident they will make a wise choice, because this election is not about East Coast alone, but about the future of all of Singapore, so I hope the people will make the right choice.”
BRINGING PRIOR EXPERIENCE TO EAST COAST
In response to CNA’s question to Mr Dinesh and Mdm Hazlina on their familiarity with East Coast GRC, both said the reception by residents in East Coast had been warm. They also spoke to reporters about their priorities and reasons for wanting to serve residents there.
Mr Dinesh stepped down as CEO of AIC, which coordinates senior care services, on Mar 27.
“While I’m a newcomer, (East Coast) is not really a new place for me, because I’ve spent time on the ground, not just walking around and understanding what the residents' concerns are, but to also understand the senior landscape,” said Mr Dinesh, 50.
He added that he has visited active ageing centres in the East Coast area and understands the concerns of an ageing population in East Coast and in general.
“I hope to bring in new capabilities, new ideas, to help the residents in East Coast, particularly our seniors and more importantly, our caregivers as well,” said Mr Dinesh.
Mdm Hazlina, 40, is also the former chief executive of Make-A-Wish Singapore and the president of Persatuan Pemudi Islam Singapura (PPIS) or Singapore Muslim Women's Association from 2020 to 2024. She has also been helping out MP Tin Pei Ling in MacPherson SMC.
Apart from her work as a presenter and news editor at Mediacorp, Mdm Hazlina was formerly the US embassy's public affairs advisor in Singapore before moving to the social impact sector. Mdm Hazlina highlighted her experience in a social service agency which has centres “(mostly) on the east side” and said that it had been “quite meaningful” to interact with residents more closely.
Mr Heng did not directly respond to a question on whether Mr Dinesh and Mdm Hazlina will be spotted at more walkabouts in the East Coast area, but said potential candidates walk around a few different areas.
He added that Mr Dinesh would be a “great addition” to the East Coast team, given his work with the pioneer generation at AIC.
As for Mdm Hazlina’s prior experience as a radio and TV presenter and news editor at Mediacorp, Mr Heng said this would help the team reach out “more effectively” to residents and businesses in the coming years, with looming disruptions to global supply chains and trade wars.
“The both of them have experiences that will be useful, not just to the East Coast, but to the whole of Singapore, whether it’s caring for seniors, caring for people with needs, or caring for children,” he added.