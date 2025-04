GE2025: PAP rolls out East Coast Plan website

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) on Tuesday (Apr 15) launched a website with details of the East Coast Plan, including interactive maps showing improved facilities and ongoing works of community spaces within different areas in East Coast.

The website - titled East Side, Best Side - comprises five sections: the plan, the progress, the promise, the people and the pulse.

It illustrates what has been done for East Coast GRC residents from 2020 to 2025. This includes strengthening financial aid for lower-income families and expanding access to healthcare; encouraging urban farming and food sustainability; and programmes that promote digital and lifelong learning as well as intergenerational bonding.

It also showcases ongoing and newly finished infrastructure improvement via an interactive map for each area in the GRC: Bedok, Changi Simei, Fengshan, Kampong Chai Chee, Chai Chee, Siglap and Joo Chiat.

The website outlines eight pillars in the East Coast Plan for the next five years - to make East Coast a place to learn, care, eat, pray, conserve, play, shape the future, and a place for all.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, anchor minister for the five-member East Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the previous General Election, was absent from the event.

He was at the annual Administrative Service dinner on Tuesday night.

The "East Coast Plan" catchphrase went viral after Mr Heng's Nomination Day gaffe at the 2020 General Election when he stumbled over his speech while introducing his plan for East Coast residents. He has since publicly embraced his slip-up.