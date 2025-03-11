GE2025: Extensive changes to electoral boundaries due to population shifts; only 5 GRCs, 4 SMCs left intact

SINGAPORE: Major changes have been made to Singapore’s electoral map, with just five Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and four single-seat wards remaining unchanged from the last election.

Five new GRCs and six new Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) have been created, according to the report released by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) on Tuesday (Mar 11), almost seven weeks after it was convened.

The total number of constituencies now stands at 33, compared to 31 previously. The next parliament will comprise 97 elected Members of Parliament, up from the current 93, with each MP representing 28,384 voters – slightly fewer than in the last election.

The EBRC explained in its report that the changes took into consideration the significant growth in voter numbers in certain areas, along with consequential changes to adjacent wards. Some boundary lines have also been realigned along geographical features such as major roads.

Six of the 15 SMCs are new – Bukit Gombak, Jalan Kayu, Jurong Central, Queenstown, Sembawang West and Tampines Changkat.

Gone from the map are Yuhua, Bukit Batok, Hong Kah North, MacPherson and Punggol West, which have been absorbed into GRCs.

There are now 18 GRCs, including five new ones: Pasir Ris-Changi, Punggol, Jurong East-Bukit Batok, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights and West Coast-Jurong West.

Enter your postal code in the search bar below to find out which constituency you're in for the 2025 General Election: