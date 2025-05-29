GE2025 non-voters can apply to be restored to the registers of electors from May 30

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who failed to cast their votes in the 2025 General Election can apply to have their names restored to the registers of electors from Friday (May 30), the Elections Department (ELD) said.

In a media release, ELD said that eligible voters who did not vote have been removed from the registers of electors, in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act.

From Friday, Singapore citizens will be able to check their voter status and apply to restore their names to the registers if needed via the Singpass app and the ELD website.

Those who did vote will also be able to check their particulars in the registers through the same means from Friday.

They will also be able to do so at community centres and clubs, ServiceSG centres and the ELD office. Those visiting the ELD office can book an appointment on ELD's website or by calling 1800 225 5353.

Overseas Singaporeans may do so at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

"We encourage non-voters to apply to restore their names to the registers so that they can vote at the next election," said ELD.

"Under the law, ELD will not be able to restore their names from the date the writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken."