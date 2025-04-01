GE Newbies Watch: Former TV host, ex-NMP among fresh faces seen on the ground

SINGAPORE: Over the Hari Raya weekend, more fresh faces with potential political aspirations were seen engaging with residents across Singapore – a sign that preparations for the upcoming General Election are gaining pace.

The Elections Department announced last Thursday (Mar 27) that the election expense limit has been raised from S$4 to S$5 per voter. It also confirmed the designation of Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) where candidates from Malay, Indian or other minority communities are required.

In this fifth instalment of CNA's ongoing series on potential candidates, we spotlight several individuals who were seen engaging with voters across the island.

Dinesh Vasu Dash (PAP)